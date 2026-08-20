European content creator Sabrina went viral after sharing a video of herself taking a selfie in an Indian train's lavatory. The humorous video resonated with social media users, highlighting the unique and often relatable experiences of foreign travellers in India. The influencer has been documenting her journey across the nation.

Travellers from other countries can enjoy a variety of experiences in India. Some are drawn to Kerala's backwaters, while others seek adventure by travelling to the Himalayas or exploring Varanasi's ghats. Travelling by train is very common among foreign visitors, many of whom share their experiences on social media.

Sabrina, who goes by the handle @wheresabitravels on Instagram, is one such traveller. The European content producer has been making waves on the internet by posting photos from her journey around India. But one peculiar video in particular attracted a lot of attention on the internet.

After sharing a video of herself snapping pictures in an Indian train's lavatory, Sabrina recently went viral. The video's description said, "Bathroom selfie on a train in India." Social media users swiftly responded to the humorous video, with many finding her viewpoint on train travel relevant and funny.

The influencer has been chronicling her trip from north to south throughout the nation. She called the Taj Mahal "the most symmetrical structure" she had ever seen while in Agra. She talked about her first auto-rickshaw journey in India in another well-liked video.

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Online audiences have responded well to several of Sabrina's trip videos, appreciating her open and often unusual perspective on ordinary Indian situations.

In recent months, her Indian railroad adventure has gone viral, but she is not the first European tourist. Emma Holm, a content developer from Denmark, previously described her first trip on an Indian sleeper train as difficult, hectic, and unforgettable.

Holm said in an Instagram post that purchasing train tickets in India was an adventure in and of itself. She clarified that travellers may occasionally find themselves on a waiting list rather than having a guaranteed spot even after obtaining a ticket. Many social media users found resonance in her story of navigating the train system.