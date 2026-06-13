A snake rescue video has gone viral after a woman's constant screaming and a rescuer's frustrated reaction left viewers laughing. The rescuer later explained he had already spent hours searching for the snake and even travelled back 20 kilometres after receiving a second call. Once the snake was safely removed, the woman thanked him.

A snake rescue video has gone viral on social media, but it is not the reptile that has grabbed everyone's attention. Instead, viewers are talking about a woman's non-stop screaming and the snake rescuer's priceless reaction while trying to do his job. The video, shared on Instagram by Arshad Khan (@wild_whisperer) with the caption, 'Rate the situation', shows the rescuer safely removing the snake from the house. As he carefully works to locate and catch the reptile, a woman in the house can be heard screaming loudly in fear.

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Rescue Turns Into Unexpected Comedy

Despite the noise and panic around him, the rescuer remains calm and continues his work. The snake is eventually caught and safely placed inside a rescue bag.

However, throughout the rescue operation, one woman keeps shouting repeatedly, creating a scene that many social media users found unexpectedly funny. At one point, the rescuer appears visibly frustrated and asks the panicking woman why she is screaming so much while he is handling the situation.

The contrast between the calm rescuer and the frightened residents quickly became the highlight of the video.

Rescuer Later Explains What Happened

In a separate post, the rescuer shared more details about the incident. He explained that he had first visited the house after receiving a call about the snake. According to him, the house was packed with clutter, and he spent nearly an hour clearing and checking different areas but could not find the reptile.

He later returned home, only to receive another call saying the snake had been spotted inside a cupboard. The rescuer then travelled around 20 kilometres back to the house to help again.

He said that after spending so much time searching and returning to the location, he became irritated when people continued screaming while he was trying to catch the snake safely.

Woman Thanks Rescuer After Snake Is Removed

The video ends on a positive note. After the snake is successfully rescued, the woman thanks the rescuer and even touches his feet as a gesture of gratitude. Many viewers said this moment made the clip even more memorable, especially after all the panic shown earlier.

Internet Floods Comment Section With Jokes

The video has attracted thousands of reactions online. Many users joked that the snake itself looked more frightened than anyone else in the house. Others laughed that the reptile may have called the rescuer for help.

Several comments imagined the snake begging to be rescued from the noisy environment, while others praised the rescuer's patience and professionalism.