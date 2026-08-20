Tourists taking selfies at a waterfall in northern Thailand were swept away by a sudden flash flood. They had entered a restricted area despite warning signs.

Several tourists were swept away by a sudden flash flood while taking selfies at a waterfall in northern Thailand. The incident happened at Mae Sa Waterfall in Chiang Mai's Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on August 15.

The tourists had entered a restricted area despite warning signs and were taking photographs on rocks in the river when the water suddenly surged. Video footage shows visitors becoming stranded as the water level rapidly rose. Strong currents swept several tourists downstream, while others screamed for help.

Park rangers rescued the group after water surged through the waterfall

Park rangers later reached the group and helped them to safety. The tourists reportedly suffered only minor scratches and were given first aid.

An onlooker, Arttie Martin, said he had been about to enter the river when the water suddenly rushed down from the mountain. "It was truly a matter of split seconds," he told Viral Press. He heard a park officer blow a whistle, followed almost immediately by the sudden surge of water.

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Martin said he shared the footage as a warning to other tourists visiting waterfalls during Thailand's rainy season. He advised caution, observing warning signs, and monitoring water conditions.

Park staff said the incident happened at about 16:20 local time. Officers had instructed the tourists to leave the water shortly before the flash flood struck.

Water levels have since receded, but Mae Sa Waterfall remains closed to the public. The Northern Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rain across northern Thailand between August 18 and 21.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to remain alert to the risk of flash floods.

Thailand's monsoon season generally runs from May to October.