Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Breaks Silence on Iran Oil War | West Asia War | World News

West Asia tensions explode as the US addresses the Strait of Hormuz crisis. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denies escorting oil tankers, while conflict with Iran disrupts global shipping and spikes oil prices. With Russian-linked vessels adding to tensions, the world watches this critical oil chokepoint closely.0:00 - US Addresses the Strait of Hormuz Crisis1:00 - Talks Are Continuing And Going Well: Karoline Leavitt 8:30 - "Things That Iran Says Privately Will Be Tested"

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