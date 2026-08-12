Cristiano Ronaldo MARRIES Georgina Rodríguez | Inside CR7’s Dream Wedding

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has officially married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. The couple, who have been together since 2017, exchanged vows in a private celebration attended by their five children. Ronaldo and Georgina confirmed the big news with a romantic photo showing their wedding rings and the simple caption 'C❤️G.' From their first meeting at a Gucci store to their engagement in 2025, their nearly decade-long love story has now reached its biggest milestone. In this video:0:00 — Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Are Married0:45 — Inside Ronaldo & Georgina’s Private Portugal Wedding1:30 — From Gucci Meeting to Marriage: Their Love Story