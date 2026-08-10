AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Meets With Car Accident in Chennai | Full Story

AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Meets With Car Accident in Chennai
A.R. Rahman’s son and playback singer AR Ameen was involved in a car accident near Olympia Tech Park in Chennai’s Guindy area early Monday morning. Ameen was travelling with a friend when their car collided with a cab around 3:30 AM. Both sustained minor injuries, were taken to hospital and later discharged. Police have seized both vehicles and launched an investigation into the accident.
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