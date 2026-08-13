BIG BREAKING! Amit Shah Challenges Opposition: Ready For Debate Till Tomorrow!

Home Minister Amit Shah has broken his silence over the Parliament deadlock, saying the government is ready for a detailed discussion. Shah urged the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 PM, promising to begin the debate at 3 PM and continue it until 3 PM tomorrow. He said he is ready to sit through the discussion, take notes and respond to every point, while questioning whether the Opposition wants a debate or an uproar.0:00 — BIG BREAKING: Amit Shah Challenges Opposition1:00 — “Ready for Debate Till 3 PM Tomorrow”2:00 — “Debate or Uproar?” Shah’s Message to Opposition