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BIG BREAKING! Amit Shah Challenges Opposition: Ready For Debate Till Tomorrow!

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 13 2026, 03:10 AM IST
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Home Minister Amit Shah has broken his silence over the Parliament deadlock, saying the government is ready for a detailed discussion. Shah urged the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 PM, promising to begin the debate at 3 PM and continue it until 3 PM tomorrow. He said he is ready to sit through the discussion, take notes and respond to every point, while questioning whether the Opposition wants a debate or an uproar.0:00 — BIG BREAKING: Amit Shah Challenges Opposition1:00 — “Ready for Debate Till 3 PM Tomorrow”2:00 — “Debate or Uproar?” Shah’s Message to Opposition

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