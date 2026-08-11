Revati Sule’s Wedding Reception | PM Modi, Amit Shah & Sharad Pawar Together!

A star-studded wedding reception for NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule brought prominent political leaders from across party lines under one roof. PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar were among the high-profile attendees. The Modi-Pawar-Shah photo has now grabbed major attention, turning a family celebration into a major political talking point.In this video:0:00 — Revati Sule’s Grand Reception Brings Top Leaders Together1:10 — PM Modi, Amit Shah & Sharad Pawar Share the Spotlight2:20 — Modi-Pawar-Shah Moment Sparks Political Buzz