Rahul Gandhi’s Strongest Message Yet on Women, Freedom & Patriarchy | India News

Rahul Gandhi has delivered a strong message on women’s freedom, expression and the role of patriarchy in India’s development.Reflecting on a question about women, Gandhi said he believes that the “energy of India’s women is trapped” and argued that no country can truly succeed if women are not able to express themselves freely.He spoke about women being able to express their views at home, walk the streets comfortably, question social norms and challenge the control imposed by patriarchy.Gandhi argued that India remains “stunted” and “incomplete” without the full expression of its women, and said greater freedom from rigid patriarchal control is necessary for India to truly develop.Watch the full statement for Rahul Gandhi’s views on women’s freedom, patriarchy, equality and India’s development.