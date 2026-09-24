Pattaya Underwater! Thailand Rains Turn Streets Into Rivers | 1-Metre Floods

Pattaya Underwater! Thailand Rains Turn Streets Into Rivers
Heavy rains triggered severe flooding across Pattaya city in Thailand, turning several streets into waterways. Water levels reportedly rose to nearly one metre in some areas, leaving vehicles stalled and forcing the closure of multiple roads. Dramatic visuals show floodwater sweeping through parts of the popular tourist destination as authorities deal with the impact of the intense rainfall.
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