72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam & Mammootty Win Big | Entertainment

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72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam & Mammootty Win Big

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 23 2026, 08:20 PM IST
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The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held in Gujarat, bringing together some of Indian cinema’s biggest names. Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor honour, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress for Article 370. The film also took home the Best Feature Film award. Randeep Hooda was honoured as Best Debut Director, while veteran actor Anant Nag received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The ceremony’s shift to Gujarat also sparked a wider debate over the venue. 0:00 — 72nd National Film Awards Create Buzz 1:15 — Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty & Yami Gautam Win Big 2:30 — Randeep Hooda & Anant Nag Receive Major Honours

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