Brazil Storm ALERT! Paraná: Car Lifted by Powerful Winds | Shocking Footages| World News

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Brazil Storm ALERT! Paraná: Car Lifted by Powerful Winds

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 22 2026, 11:10 PM IST
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A powerful storm battered Francisco Beltrão in Paraná, Brazil, bringing heavy rain, hail and strong winds. Dramatic footage shows a car suddenly lifted off the ground and thrown onto another vehicle as fierce winds swept through the city. Simepar recorded wind gusts of 64.4 km/h, while meteorologists assess the exact weather phenomenon, including the possibility of a downburst. Significant damage was reported, but no injuries were recorded.

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