Bigg Boss 20 Drama: Qazi Tougeer vs Rhiti Tiwari: Captaincy Task Turns Explosive | Entertainment

Bigg Boss 20’s captaincy task turns intense as teams exchange sharp insults and personal remarks. Rhiti’s comments targeting Uditi and Qazi trigger a strong response, with Qazi rejecting her stamp and calling out Manoj Tiwari on camera. 'Apni daughter ko dikhao… not done,' says Qazi. Amid the heated showdown, Mary Kom claims the captaincy role, while Qazi’s singing brings a lighter moment to the tense Bigg Boss house. 0:00 — Bigg Boss 20 Captaincy Task Turns Explosive 0:35 — Qazi Tougeer Steps In to Defend Uditi 1:10 — Qazi vs Rhiti: Heated Clash Inside the House Your Searches: Bigg Boss 20 | Qazi Tougeer | Rhiti Tiwari | Uditi | Qazi vs Rhiti | Bigg Boss captaincy | Bigg Boss fight | Bigg Boss drama | Bigg Boss update | Mary Kom | Manoj Tiwari | Salman Khan | Bigg Boss house | captaincy task | reality show | entertainment news | Bigg Boss news | BB20 | Bigg Boss contestants | latest Bigg Boss