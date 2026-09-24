FIFA in Palestine: New Grass Pitches for the Next Generation of Players | Football | Sports

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FIFA in Palestine: New Grass Pitches for the Next Generation of Players

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 24 2026, 01:07 PM IST
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FIFA Opens New Football Pitches for Palestinian Children in West Bank | Palestine Football | World Sports FIFA has opened two new football pitches for Palestinian children in the West Bank, in collaboration with the Palestinian Football Association. The new facilities are located in Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, and Qusin, north of Nablus. Young players who previously played on asphalt pitches can now train and compete on new grass facilities. The project is aimed at expanding access to football for young people, including girls, while giving players opportunities to develop their skills and compete with teams from nearby communities. One young Qusin player says he dreams of representing Palestine in international tournaments and winning titles with the national team. Watch the latest footage of Palestinian children playing on the newly opened pitches in the West Bank. 0:00 — FIFA Opens New Football Pitches in West Bank 1:15 — Palestinian Children Take to New Grass Facilities 2:30 — Young Players Dream of Representing Palestine

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