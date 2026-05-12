Armenia’s Captive Bears Finally Rescued After Years of Abuse | Shocking Wildlife Story

For years, bears in Armenia were trapped inside tiny cages, neglected, fed junk food, and treated as status symbols by wealthy owners. Now, rescued bears like Nairi, Aram, and Lola are finally experiencing freedom at a wildlife refuge in Armenia’s breathtaking highlands.This emotional wildlife rescue story exposes the dark reality of captive bears in post-Soviet Armenia, where predators were reportedly kept at hotels, gas stations, and private properties under horrific conditions. Conservationists at the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) are working to rehabilitate these animals physically and psychologically while racing to save the remaining captive bears.Watch this powerful footage showing rescued bears thriving after years of abuse, and learn how Armenia became a hotspot for wildlife trafficking between Europe and Asia.In this video:00:00 - Background & Captive Bears in Armenia00:35 - Rescue Operation & FPWC Intervention01:31 - Bears Thriving at Sanctuary

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