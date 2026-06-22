Vijay Birthday Special: Top 20 Songs That Built Thalapathy’s Superstar Legacy | Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday is a celebration for millions of fans who have grown up with his unforgettable songs, iconic dance moves, and powerful screen presence. From mass kuthu anthems to emotional melodies, Vijay’s music has ruled theatres, playlists, celebrations, and viral trends for decades.As Vijay continues to create a massive impact beyond cinema, fans celebrate the journey of the man who became more than an actor — a true cultural phenomenon. On his special day, here are Vijay’s Top 20 iconic songs that define his superstar legacy.0:00 – Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Celebration Begins1:07 – Top 20 Songs Playlist2:48 - Top 10 Songs Playlist

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