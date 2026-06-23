Bada Mangalwar Special: Top 20 Hanuman Bhajans That Fill Hearts With Devotion | Entertainment

Bada Mangalwar is a special day dedicated to Lord Hanuman, where millions of devotees seek strength, courage, and blessings from Bajrangbali. From powerful chants to soulful bhajans, Hanuman Ji’s devotional songs have been a source of faith, peace, and spiritual energy for generations.The devotion towards Lord Hanuman goes beyond prayers — it is an emotion of strength, loyalty, and hope. On this sacred occasion, devotees listen to Hanuman Chalisa, Bajrang Baan, and iconic bhajans that bring positivity and divine energy.From morning puja to evening aarti, these bhajans have become an important part of celebrations across homes and temples. On Bada Mangalwar, here are the Top 20 Hanuman Ji Bhajans and Chalisa that every devotee loves.In this video00:00 – Bada Mangalwar Special Begins: Divine Hanuman Bhajans Collection02:10 – Powerful Hanuman Chalisa & Bajrang Baan Devotion05:30 – Top 20 Bhajans That Fill Hearts With Faith & Strength

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