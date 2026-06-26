Arijit Singh Special: Top 20 Heart Touching Emotional Songs | Soulful Hits & Romantic Classics

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Arijit Singh Special: Top 20 Heart Touching Emotional Songs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 26 2026, 07:20 PM IST
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Arijit Singh has become the voice of emotions for millions of music lovers across the world. From heartbreaking melodies to unforgettable romantic songs, his voice has defined a new era of Bollywood music with deep feelings, soulful expressions, and timeless memories.Arijit’s songs have a special place in every listener’s heart — whether it is the pain of separation, the beauty of love, or the emotions hidden in silent moments. His ability to bring every lyric alive has made him one of the most loved playback singers of this generation.From Tum Hi Ho to Channa Mereya, Arijit Singh has delivered songs that are not just melodies but emotions. His music continues to rule playlists, weddings, late-night memories, and countless personal moments.On this special musical journey, here are Arijit Singh’s Top 20 heart-touching emotional songs that showcase his unforgettable legacy.

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