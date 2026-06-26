BJP MP K Laxman Explains Voter List Purification | Why Dead Names Must Be Removed

BJP MP K Laxman Explains Voter List Purification
BJP MP K Laxman clarifies the Election Commission’s nationwide voter list purification drive. This constitutional exercise, happening after 20 years, aims to remove deceased individuals from electoral rolls. Door-to-door surveys are underway, public cooperation is essential. Know the truth behind the process.
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