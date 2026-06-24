Kashmir Muharram Procession Draws Thousands in Srinagar | Kashmir | Breaking News

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Kashmir Muharram Procession Draws Thousands in Srinagar

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 24 2026, 07:02 PM IST
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Thousands of Shia Muslims took part in a massive Muharram procession in Srinagar, Kashmir, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the Battle of Karbala. The annual Muharram procession is one of the most important events for Shia Muslims and draws devotees from across Kashmir.This video takes you inside the streets of Srinagar as thousands gather for prayers, mourning rituals, nohas, chest-beating ceremonies, and religious processions during Muharram 2026. Devotees describe the significance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice and the message of peace, faith, and remembrance.Topics covered:• Muharram 2026• Srinagar Muharram procession• Kashmir Shia Muslims• Imam Hussain and Karbala• Ashura traditions• Shia mourning rituals• Kashmir religious procession• Islamic traditions and culture

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