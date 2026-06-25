Alka Yagnik Padma Bhushan Special: Top 20 Iconic Songs | 90s Hits & More

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in Delhi, presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The award recognises her decades-long contribution to Indian music and playback singing, marking one of the highest civilian honours in her celebrated musical journey.Alka Yagnik’s voice has defined an entire era of Bollywood music — from timeless romantic melodies to unforgettable dance numbers. For over three decades, she has ruled playlists, radios, weddings, and cinema with unmatched versatility and emotional depth.From the golden 90s to modern classics, her songs continue to connect generations. Whether it is love, heartbreak, celebration, or nostalgia — Alka Yagnik’s voice has given life to countless iconic moments on screen.On this special occasion, celebrating her Padma Bhushan honour, here are Alka Yagnik’s Top 20 most iconic songs that define her legendary legacy.In this video:00:00 Alka Yagnik Receives Prestigious Padma Bhushan Honour01:00 Celebrating the Voice That Defined Bollywood’s Golden 90s Era02:26 Top 10 Iconic Alka Yagnik Songs That Still Rule Generations

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source