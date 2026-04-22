$4 Million Jolt! Hormuz Blockade Sends Panama Canal Costs Soaring | Middle East War

A geopolitical crisis in the Middle East is now sending shockwaves across global trade routes.After tensions escalated and the Strait of Hormuz faced disruption, energy supply chains were forced to reroute. The result? A massive surge in demand at the Panama Canal — and skyrocketing costs.In a stunning development, one LNG vessel paid $4 million just to skip the queue.0:00 Why are ships willing to spend millions?1:15 How is this impacting global oil and gas supply?1:48 And what does it mean for the future of trade?Watch this full breakdown of how war, energy, and shipping are colliding in 2026.

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