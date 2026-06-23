India Ranks Top 3 in Global Bioenergy | National Bioenergy Programme Update

India Ranks Top 3 in Global Bioenergy
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy was briefed on India’s National Bioenergy Programme. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal highlights how India has become one of the top 3 bio-energy producers in the world after China and Brazil. India now stands 3rd globally in ethanol production. Focus on converting agricultural residue (Parali) into energy.In this video:00:00 – India’s Bioenergy Achievement Presented in Parliament01:35 – India Ranks Among Top 3 Global Bioenergy Producers03:10 – Focus on Parali Conversion & Sustainable Energy Future
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