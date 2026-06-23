Tamil Nadu Woman Uses Pension to Feed 400 Monkeys Every Week | India

Tamil Nadu’s Malathi, a 76-year-old Madurai resident, has been spending a part of her pension to feed monkeys around Tirupparankundram since 2015. Despite age and health struggles, she visits every Saturday, where 350–400 monkeys gather when she calls them.In this video:00:00 – Meet Malathi: Tamil Nadu Woman Feeding 400 Monkeys Weekly01:30 – Her Inspiring Journey Since 2015 in Madurai02:30 – A Lifetime of Service: From Police Officer to Animal Caregiver

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