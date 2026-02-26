PM Modi & PM Netanyahu Visit Tech Innovation Showcase in Israel After Knesset Address
After addressing the Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a high-profile technology and innovation exhibition in Jerusalem. The leaders explored cutting-edge startups, defence tech, and AI-driven solutions, highlighting growing India–Israel cooperation in innovation and strategic sectors.
