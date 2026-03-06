Nepal General Election 2026: Ballot Boxes Sent to Strong Room
After voting concluded in the Nepal General Election 2026, officials in Kathmandu transported sealed ballot boxes to secure strong rooms for counting. The election will determine members of Nepal’s parliament, with vote counting expected to begin after all ballot boxes safely reach designated counting centres.
