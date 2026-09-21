WATCH: Panama Flagged Ship HITS Chinese Fishing Boat! | Singapore Strait | World News

WATCH: Panama Flagged Ship HITS Chinese Fishing Boat!
A Panama-flagged bulk carrier collided with a Chinese fishing boat near the busy Singapore Strait, triggering dramatic scenes at sea. The 229-metre-long cargo ship reportedly struck the smaller fishing vessel, causing it to tilt sharply as water swept across its deck. The fishing boat later reached a nearby berth. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
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