Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash | World News

Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash
At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured after a devastating train collision in Indonesia.According to state-owned rail operator Kereta Api Indonesia, the tragedy began when a taxi reportedly struck a commuter train at a level crossing, forcing it to stop on the tracks. Moments later, a long-distance passenger train crashed into it, causing massive destruction.President Joko Widodo has ordered a full investigation into the incident, as rescue teams continue operations and authorities probe what led to this deadly chain reaction.
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