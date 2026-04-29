Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash | World News

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Indonesia Train Disaster Explained: How a Taxi Triggered Deadly Crash

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 29 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured after a devastating train collision in Indonesia.According to state-owned rail operator Kereta Api Indonesia, the tragedy began when a taxi reportedly struck a commuter train at a level crossing, forcing it to stop on the tracks. Moments later, a long-distance passenger train crashed into it, causing massive destruction.President Joko Widodo has ordered a full investigation into the incident, as rescue teams continue operations and authorities probe what led to this deadly chain reaction.

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