Hooghly Police Arrest 5 TMC Supporters In 2021 Post-Poll Violence Case
Hooghly Rural Police in West Bengal arrested five alleged TMC supporters in connection with post-poll violence cases reported from Jangipara in Hooghly during the 2021 Assembly election aftermath. The arrests come as authorities intensify action in old pending violence-related cases across the state.
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