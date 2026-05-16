Anshumaan Pushkar & RJ Mahvash Exclusive Interview | Crime-Revenge Drama ‘Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel’

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Anshumaan Pushkar & RJ Mahvash Exclusive Interview

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 16 2026, 02:01 PM IST
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Exclusive ANI interview with Anshumaan Pushkar and RJ Mahvash on ZEE5’s gripping new crime-revenge drama ‘Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel’! From intense plot twists to powerful performances, get the inside scoop on the most anticipated revenge thriller of the year.0:00 - Anshumaan & RJ Mahvash Exclusive 0:31 - Behind the Scenes of Satrangi2:01 - Actors’ Thoughts

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