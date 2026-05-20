Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Panic Amid Hospitalisation Rumours | Entertainment News

Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Panic Amid Hospitalisation Rumours
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan worried fans after sharing a cryptic Hindi post amid reports of his alleged hospitalisation. Big B wrote, 'Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen,' triggering massive online speculation. However, sources close to the actor later clarified that he is 'absolutely fine' and had only visited the hospital for a routine monthly check-up. In this video:0:00 – Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Concern1:00 – Hospitalisation Rumours & Media Speculation2:00 – Family Clarification: Big B Absolutely Fine
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