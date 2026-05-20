Jr. NTR Top 20 Songs: From Naatu Naatu to Pakka Local | Birthday Special | Entertainment

Celebrate the birthday of the Man of Masses, Jr. NTR, with his top 20 most iconic songs that showcased his unmatched dance moves, energy, emotions, and screen presence. From mass beats to emotional melodies and global chartbusters, Tarak’s songs continue to dominate playlists and fan hearts across generations. In this video:0:00 – Introduction & Birthday Tribute to Jr. NTR0:25 – Countdown Begins! Top 20 Songs1:40 – From Top 10 to Trending

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