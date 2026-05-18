RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal: Rumours or Reality? | Entertainment News

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RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal: Rumours or Reality?

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 18 2026, 03:10 PM IST
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Social media went into overdrive after RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal unfollowed each other on Instagram. Now, Mahvash has finally addressed the rumours, calling it a 'small argument between friends' and asking fans not to overreact. Her emotional comments about supporting Chahal during tough times have once again sparked massive buzz online. In this video:0:00 - RJ Mahvash finally broke silence1:30 - Mentioned Chahal’s mental health struggles too2:25 - Mahvash denied any dramatic fallout

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