Catnomics: How Japan’s Obsession With Cats Built a ¥3 Trillion ($18.8 Billion) Industry | World

Discover Catnomics Japan’s feline fixation driving a multi-billion-dollar economy. From cat cafes and islands to premium pet food and maneki-neko, explore how cats outnumber dogs as pets and contribute nearly ¥3 trillion to the economy in 2026. Perfect for cat lovers and Japan travel fans. In this video:0:00 – Japan’s Billion-Dollar Cat Industry Explained0:57 – Pet Population & Spending1:28 – Cat Cafes, Islands & Tourism1:59 - Economic Impact2:36 - Challenges & Future

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