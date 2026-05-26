Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis | Entertainment News

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh met BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and spoke about the growing drug menace in Punjab. Honey Singh said drugs are destroying families and the youth of Punjab. Tarun Chugh praised Honey Singh’s comeback journey and urged him to inspire youngsters through music to stay away from drugs.In this video:00:00 – Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis00:30 – “Punjab Youth Are Getting Destroyed,” Says Honey Singh01:00 – Anti-Drug Awareness Message Sparks Massive Online Reaction

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