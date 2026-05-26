MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 26 2026, 06:08 PM IST
Share this Video

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh met BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and spoke about the growing drug menace in Punjab. Honey Singh said drugs are destroying families and the youth of Punjab. Tarun Chugh praised Honey Singh’s comeback journey and urged him to inspire youngsters through music to stay away from drugs.In this video:00:00 – Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis00:30 – “Punjab Youth Are Getting Destroyed,” Says Honey Singh01:00 – Anti-Drug Awareness Message Sparks Massive Online Reaction

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis | Entertainment News
Now Playing
Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis | Entertainment News
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence on Ban Row, Don 3 Controversy Explodes | Entertainment
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence on Ban Row, Don 3 Controversy Explodes | Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s First BHOJPURI Song Out | ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Goes Viral | Entertainment News
Now Playing
Akshay Kumar’s First BHOJPURI Song Out | ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Goes Viral | Entertainment News
AI Shock! Rukmini Vasanth Reacts After Fake BIKINI Pics Go Viral!
Now Playing
AI Shock! Rukmini Vasanth Reacts After Fake BIKINI Pics Go Viral!
Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh & Vedang Raina Open Up on ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’
Now Playing
Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh & Vedang Raina Open Up on ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’
Full Interview | Mohanlal & Meena Open Up on Drishyam 3: "Only Georgekutty Knows The Truth"
Now Playing
Full Interview | Mohanlal & Meena Open Up on Drishyam 3: "Only Georgekutty Knows The Truth"
Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Panic Amid Hospitalisation Rumours | Entertainment News
Now Playing
Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Panic Amid Hospitalisation Rumours | Entertainment News
Jr. NTR Top 20 Songs: From Naatu Naatu to Pakka Local | Birthday Special | Entertainment
Now Playing
Jr. NTR Top 20 Songs: From Naatu Naatu to Pakka Local | Birthday Special | Entertainment
RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal: Rumours or Reality? | Entertainment News
Now Playing
RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal: Rumours or Reality? | Entertainment News
Anshumaan Pushkar & RJ Mahvash Exclusive Interview | Crime-Revenge Drama ‘Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel’
Now Playing
Anshumaan Pushkar & RJ Mahvash Exclusive Interview | Crime-Revenge Drama ‘Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel’

Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis | Entertainment News
03:30
Now Playing
Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis | Entertainment News
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence on Ban Row, Don 3 Controversy Explodes | Entertainment
03:03
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence on Ban Row, Don 3 Controversy Explodes | Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s First BHOJPURI Song Out | ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Goes Viral | Entertainment News
03:08
Now Playing
Akshay Kumar’s First BHOJPURI Song Out | ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Goes Viral | Entertainment News
AI Shock! Rukmini Vasanth Reacts After Fake BIKINI Pics Go Viral!
03:49
Now Playing
AI Shock! Rukmini Vasanth Reacts After Fake BIKINI Pics Go Viral!

News

Quad Foreign Ministers Meet In Delhi, Indo-Pacific Focus Takes Centre Stage
09:46
Now Playing
Quad Foreign Ministers Meet In Delhi, Indo-Pacific Focus Takes Centre Stage
Women Oyster Farmers Fight to Save Sierra Leone’s Mangroves | World News
03:29
Now Playing
Women Oyster Farmers Fight to Save Sierra Leone’s Mangroves | World News
Millions Arrive for Hajj 2026 as Heatwave Hits Mecca | World News
03:47
Now Playing
Millions Arrive for Hajj 2026 as Heatwave Hits Mecca | World News

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?