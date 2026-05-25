Akshay Kumar’s First BHOJPURI Song Out | ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Goes Viral | Entertainment News

Akshay Kumar surprised fans with his first-ever Bhojpuri song 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' from Welcome To The Jungle. The energetic track featuring Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh is creating massive buzz online. Akshay’s desi Bhojpuri avatar and dance moves have grabbed social media attention soon after the song’s release. In this video:00:00 – Akshay Kumar’s First Bhojpuri Song Released01:00 – ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Goes Viral on Social Media02:00 – Fans Love Akshay’s Desi Bhojpuri Avatar

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