UN Warns: Next 5 Years Will Smash Global Heat Records and Breach 1.5°C Limit

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts record-shattering global temperatures in the next five years, with an 80% chance of beating 2024 as the hottest year and a 70% chance the five-year average exceeds the critical 1.5°C threshold. This news package explores the latest climate update, extreme weather risks, and what it means for our planet. In this video:0:00 – Next 5 Years Could Break Heat Records1:16 – Why Scientists Are Deeply Concerned1:52 – Heatwaves, Floods & Climate Risks Explained

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