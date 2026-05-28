Matthew Perry Assistant Sentenced to 41 Months: Internet Divided Over Shocking Verdict | World

Matthew Perry Assistant Sentenced to 41 Months: Internet Divided Over Shocking Verdict
Matthew Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the actor’s ketamine-related death case. The verdict has triggered intense debate online, with many questioning whether the punishment is fair or too lenient. Social media is flooded with reactions, emotional opinions, and heated discussions over justice and accountability.In this video:00:00 – Matthew Perry Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa Sentenced to 41 Months00:38 – Court Details: Ketamine Role in Tragic Death Case01:16 – Social Media Divided: Justice or Too Lenient?02:30 – Heated Reactions Over Celebrity Accountability
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