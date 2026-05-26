Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence on Ban Row, Don 3 Controversy Explodes | Entertainment

Ranveer Singh has finally reacted after massive controversy erupted around Don 3 and FWICE’s reported non-cooperation directive against him. Reports claim the actor’s alleged exit from the film caused huge financial losses, while his team says he chose 'dignified silence' instead of fueling speculation. The Bollywood industry is now divided over the shocking fallout.In this video: 00:00 – Ranveer Singh finally reacts to Don 3 controversy00:44 – Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer row divides fans online01:44 – FWICE non-cooperation reports trigger Bollywood debate

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