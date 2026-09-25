Netanyahu’s Fiery UNGA Speech: Delegates WALK OUT | PM Clashes With Mamdani

Netanyahu’s Fiery UNGA Speech: Delegates WALK OUT
A dramatic scene unfolded at the United Nations General Assembly in New York as dozens of delegates walked out when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address. Netanyahu called those who left 'moral cowards' and then directly confronted New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of trying to silence him. Netanyahu also rejected allegations of genocide against Israel, declaring: 'Israel didn’t commit genocide; Israel prevented genocide.'
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