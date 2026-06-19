Trump's Iran Deal Under Fire: John Bolton Warns Nuclear Threat Isn't Over | World News

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Trump's Iran Deal Under Fire: John Bolton Warns Nuclear Threat Isn't Over

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 19 2026, 01:45 PM IST
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Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton has launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump's newly signed agreement with Iran, calling it "very favourable to Iran" and warning that Washington may be repeating the same mistakes made under previous nuclear deals.Bolton argues that the agreement fails to guarantee unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, allows Iran room to impose tolls or conditions on maritime traffic, and gives Tehran major economic concessions upfront.He also warns that sanctions relief could help Iran rebuild the Revolutionary Guard, revive its proxy network, and restart its nuclear ambitions.Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance insists the deal is already lowering oil prices and restoring maritime traffic.Is Trump's Iran breakthrough a path to peace, or has Tehran outmanoeuvred Washington once again?

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