Monsoon Travel Special | Top 20 Superhit Rain Songs | Ultimate Bollywood Playlist

Monsoon Travel Special | Top 20 Superhit Rain Songs | Ultimate Bollywood PlaylistMonsoon brings the perfect combination of cloudy skies, refreshing rain, scenic roads and unforgettable journeys. Bollywood has given us countless songs that capture the magic of travelling, romance, friendship and enjoying every beautiful moment.From evergreen rain classics like Rim Jhim Gire Saawan and Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si to travel anthems like Ilahi, Safarnama and Khaabon Ke Parinday, these songs make every monsoon journey even more special.Let's count down the Top 20 Superhit Monsoon Travel Songs that deserve a place on every rainy-day playlist.