Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Mohanlal Returns, Expected Contestants List Sparks Massive Buzz

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is all set to return with Mohanlal as the host and an exciting new twist—Agnipareeksha. From Biju Sopanam and Lakshmi Nakshathra to Aishwarya Ramsai, Adarsh Shenai and Aparna Thomas, here's the complete list of expected and rumoured contestants ahead of the grand premiere.In this video:00:00 - BBM8: Mohanlal Returns & Agnipareeksha Twist01:00 - Expected Contestants02:00 - Grand Premiere Update