Kajol Birthday Special: Top 20 Iconic Songs | Bollywood Superhit Songs | Romantic Songs | Ent.

From being one of Bollywood's most loved actresses to delivering some of Indian cinema's most iconic romantic classics, Kajol has been a part of countless unforgettable songs. Her incredible chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, expressive performances, and timeless screen presence have made these tracks evergreen favourites.Whether it's soulful love songs, wedding anthems, emotional melodies, or chart-topping hits, Kajol's songs continue to entertain generations of movie lovers. From Tujhe Dekha Toh to Suraj Hua Maddham and Gerua, her musical journey remains truly unforgettable.On the occasion of her birthday, here's a countdown of Kajol's Top 20 Songs that every Bollywood fan should have on their playlist.0:00 - Kajol Birthday Special | Top 20 Songs Countdown Begins0:28 - SRK-Kajol Romantic Classics & Evergreen Hits2:04 - Top 10 Kajol Songs