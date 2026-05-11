Bannu, Pakistan: Militant Car Bomb Attack Claims 14 Policemen

A militant attack in northwestern Pakistan took lives of at least 14 policemen after terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a police post in Bannu district. The blast reduced the structure to rubble before militants stormed the premises and opened fire on surviving officers. The attack has once again raised serious concerns over rising militancy and border tensions in the region.0:00 – Militant Car Bomb Hits Bannu Police Post0:37 – Blast Destroys Police Post & Casualties Reported0:51 – Security Forces Respond & Militancy Concerns

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