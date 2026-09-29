Pakistan Child Marriage Crisis: Activists Raise Alarm Over Girls’ Rights | UNICEF Data Cited

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Pakistan Child Marriage Crisis: Activists Raise Alarm Over Girls’ Rights

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 29 2026, 04:06 PM IST
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Activists have raised concerns over child marriage in Pakistan during a rights-focused event in Geneva. Speakers cited UNICEF data highlighting millions of women and girls who were married before adulthood, including cases involving marriage before the age of 15. Rights defenders also pointed to concerns around education, early pregnancies and health risks, with particular attention drawn to the situation in Sindh.

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