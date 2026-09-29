THAILAND FLOOD BANGKOK UNDERWATER SNAKES & FISH ON STREETS WORLD NEWS ENGLISH

Thailand Flood | Bangkok UNDERWATER: Snakes & Fish on Streets | World News Bangkok has been hit by severe flooding after relentless rain, submerging cars and leaving streets underwater. Dramatic scenes show snakes, fish and other aquatic creatures appearing in flooded areas as residents struggle through deep, murky water. Markets and neighbourhoods have also been badly affected, while thousands of households face disruption as floodwaters continue to recede in parts of the city. 0:00 — Bangkok Drowned After Relentless Weekend Rain 0:30 — Snakes & Fish Spotted In Flooded Bangkok Streets 1:00 — 700,000 People Affected As Floodwaters Hit The City