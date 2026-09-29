Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh' BIG REVELATION on Karan Wahi Breakup | Must WATCH!

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi. Recalling their time together, Uditi described the breakup as a 'blessing in disguise' and said she felt her partner was somewhat dominant and often demotivated her. She also spoke about their disagreements, marriage discussions and how the relationship eventually ended. 0:00 – Uditi Singh opens up about Karan Wahi breakup 1:20 – ‘Blessing in disguise’: Uditi recalls relationship struggles 2:40 – Uditi reveals marriage talks, disagreements & moving on