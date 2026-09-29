Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh' BIG REVELATION on Karan Wahi Breakup | Must WATCH!

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh' BIG REVELATION on Karan Wahi Breakup
Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi. Recalling their time together, Uditi described the breakup as a 'blessing in disguise' and said she felt her partner was somewhat dominant and often demotivated her. She also spoke about their disagreements, marriage discussions and how the relationship eventually ended. 0:00 – Uditi Singh opens up about Karan Wahi breakup 1:20 – ‘Blessing in disguise’: Uditi recalls relationship struggles 2:40 – Uditi reveals marriage talks, disagreements & moving on
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