Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh' BIG REVELATION on Karan Wahi Breakup | Must WATCH!

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Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh' BIG REVELATION on Karan Wahi Breakup

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 29 2026, 11:21 AM IST
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Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi. Recalling their time together, Uditi described the breakup as a 'blessing in disguise' and said she felt her partner was somewhat dominant and often demotivated her. She also spoke about their disagreements, marriage discussions and how the relationship eventually ended. 0:00 – Uditi Singh opens up about Karan Wahi breakup 1:20 – ‘Blessing in disguise’: Uditi recalls relationship struggles 2:40 – Uditi reveals marriage talks, disagreements & moving on

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