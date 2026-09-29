Kinnaur Snow Rescue: 12 Mountaineers Safely Return To Nako After -14°C Snowfall

A 12-member mountaineering team from Himalayas Beacon, Kolkata, safely returned to Nako village after facing heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures and altitude sickness during their Mount Leo Pargil-2 expedition in Kinnaur. One member struggled to walk and was rescued with help from local residents, Nepali guides, police and the ITBP medical team. The team said temperatures dropped as low as -14°C amid continuous snowfall and strong winds. 00:00 — 12-Member Team Safely Returns To Nako 00:30 — Mount Leo Pargil-2 Expedition Hit By Heavy Snow 01:00 — Mountaineer Rescued After Altitude Sickness & Extreme Cold