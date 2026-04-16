67 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skull Becomes Art in Amsterdam | Art and Science

A 67-million-year-old Triceratops skull is taking centre stage in a breathtaking new exhibition in Amsterdam, where prehistoric fossils are transformed into draatic works of art.The ‘Relics’ exhibition at Amsterdam’s Art Zoo blends science and creativity, showcasing nine unique pieces by artists Jaap Sinke and Ferry van Tongeren. From dinosaur vertebrae dating back 150 million years to reimagined skeleton sculptures, the exhibition pushes the boundaries between natural history and artistic expression.Curator Iacopo Briano says the goal is to restore emotion and reverence to fossils—turning them from scientific specimens into powerful visual experiences. The artists, working with expert palaeontologists, reconstruct ancient bones before reshaping them into striking installations inspired by 17th-century artistry.The exhibition opens April 17 and runs through November 2026, offering visitors a rare chance to witness prehistoric life like never before.0:00 — A 67-million-year-old dinosaur skull is transformed into art1:44 — Artist Ferry Van Tongeren shares his story3:05 — Exhibition curator Iacopo Briano speaks

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