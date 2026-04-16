MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

67 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skull Becomes Art in Amsterdam

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 16 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Share this Video

A 67-million-year-old Triceratops skull is taking centre stage in a breathtaking new exhibition in Amsterdam, where prehistoric fossils are transformed into draatic works of art.The ‘Relics’ exhibition at Amsterdam’s Art Zoo blends science and creativity, showcasing nine unique pieces by artists Jaap Sinke and Ferry van Tongeren. From dinosaur vertebrae dating back 150 million years to reimagined skeleton sculptures, the exhibition pushes the boundaries between natural history and artistic expression.Curator Iacopo Briano says the goal is to restore emotion and reverence to fossils—turning them from scientific specimens into powerful visual experiences. The artists, working with expert palaeontologists, reconstruct ancient bones before reshaping them into striking installations inspired by 17th-century artistry.The exhibition opens April 17 and runs through November 2026, offering visitors a rare chance to witness prehistoric life like never before.0:00 — A 67-million-year-old dinosaur skull is transformed into art1:44 — Artist Ferry Van Tongeren shares his story3:05 — Exhibition curator Iacopo Briano speaks

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

67 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skull Becomes Art in Amsterdam | Art and Science
Now Playing
67 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skull Becomes Art in Amsterdam | Art and Science
Trump’s BIG Move! 10,000 US Troops Enforce Hormuz Blockade | Global Oil Crisis Looms
Now Playing
Trump’s BIG Move! 10,000 US Troops Enforce Hormuz Blockade | Global Oil Crisis Looms
Chernobyl Disaster 40 Years Later: Greenpeace Warns of ‘Catastrophic’ Collapse Risk | World
Now Playing
Chernobyl Disaster 40 Years Later: Greenpeace Warns of ‘Catastrophic’ Collapse Risk | World
Israel Freezes for Holocaust Siren, Nation Unites in Remembrance | War Updates
Now Playing
Israel Freezes for Holocaust Siren, Nation Unites in Remembrance | War Updates
Reports of a Fifth Allegation Against Eric Swalwell Draw Widespread Attention
Now Playing
Reports of a Fifth Allegation Against Eric Swalwell Draw Widespread Attention
Edward Davey Slams Trump as ‘Dangerous Corrupt Gangster’ – Demands Cancel King’s State Visit to US
Now Playing
Edward Davey Slams Trump as ‘Dangerous Corrupt Gangster’ – Demands Cancel King’s State Visit to US
Inside Bangladesh’s Lal Kach Festival: Why Are These Devotees Covered in Red?
Now Playing
Inside Bangladesh’s Lal Kach Festival: Why Are These Devotees Covered in Red?
US–Iran Talks End Without Deal, Middle East on Edge | War Updates
Now Playing
US–Iran Talks End Without Deal, Middle East on Edge | War Updates
They Are Not People Who Talk — Big Statement on US-Iran Ceasefire by Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Envoy
Now Playing
They Are Not People Who Talk — Big Statement on US-Iran Ceasefire by Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Envoy
Orban Out, Magyar In: Will Hungary Unblock EU’s €90 Billion Ukraine Deal? 5 Key Areas to Watch
Now Playing
Orban Out, Magyar In: Will Hungary Unblock EU’s €90 Billion Ukraine Deal? 5 Key Areas to Watch

Entertainment

Shahrukh & Salman Skip Asha Bhosle Funeral? ‘Security Reasons’ Spark Debate
03:43
Now Playing
Shahrukh & Salman Skip Asha Bhosle Funeral? ‘Security Reasons’ Spark Debate
TOP 20 VISHU SONGS 2026 ULTIMATE DEVOTIONAL COUNTDOWN THAT DEVITEES MUST LISTEN TO ENGLISH
04:12
Now Playing
TOP 20 VISHU SONGS 2026 ULTIMATE DEVOTIONAL COUNTDOWN THAT DEVITEES MUST LISTEN TO ENGLISH
Baisakhi 2026: Top 20 High-Energy PUNJABI Hits | Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla & More
03:04
Now Playing
Baisakhi 2026: Top 20 High-Energy PUNJABI Hits | Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla & More
Kailash Kher Reacts to Asha Bhosle’s Demise | Emotional Tribute in Mumbai #Shorts
02:14
Now Playing
Kailash Kher Reacts to Asha Bhosle’s Demise | Emotional Tribute in Mumbai #Shorts

News

67 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skull Becomes Art in Amsterdam | Art and Science
04:37
Now Playing
67 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skull Becomes Art in Amsterdam | Art and Science
Trump’s BIG Move! 10,000 US Troops Enforce Hormuz Blockade | Global Oil Crisis Looms
03:07
Now Playing
Trump’s BIG Move! 10,000 US Troops Enforce Hormuz Blockade | Global Oil Crisis Looms
First Seaplane Test Successful on Tehri Lake | Tourism #Shorts
01:28
Now Playing
First Seaplane Test Successful on Tehri Lake | Tourism #Shorts

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?